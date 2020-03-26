LIBERTY — The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday, March 25, its Class 5 all-state boys and girls basketball team for the 2019-20 season and two Blue Jays made the list.

Liberty Boys

Senior forward Grant Stubbs made the boys all-state team by leading Liberty to a 21-7 record as well as a conference and district championship.

Stubbs averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

His 17 double-doubles made Stubbs one of three players in the entire Suburban Conference to average at least 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. He also became the 14th player in Liberty boys program history to score 1,000 points in a career.

Stubbs also was named to the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference’s Red Division all-conference first team and the 810 Varsity all-metro first team.

Stubbs has committed to play basketball at William Jewell College next season.

Liberty Girls

Senior guard Olivia Nelson cracked the girls all-state team with her Liberty squad finished 27-1 with an undefeated regular season as well as a conference and district championship.

Nelson averaged 14.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Nelson was one of only two players in the entire Suburban Conference, with the other being Fort Osage’s Kiyley Flowers, to average at least 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game. She became the ninth player in Liberty girls program history to score 1,000 career points and had the second highest 3-point percentage in the conference at 42.0% behind only Staley guard Fabiola Salgado’s 44%.

She also was named to the Suburban Red all-conference first team.

Nelson has committed to play basketball at the University of Central Missouri.