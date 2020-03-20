4 Blue Jays named to all-conference teams

LIBERTY — The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference announced its selections for the Red Division’s all-conference boys basketball teams and four Liberty Blue Jays made the list.

Senior forward Grant Stubbs earned first-team honors by averaging 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Stubbs’ 17 double-doubles made him one of three players in the entire Suburban Conference to average more than 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. He also became the 14th player in the Liberty program’s history to score 1,000 points in a career.

Junior guard Javion Byers was named to the second team. Byers averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game.

Senior guard Jermaine Booker and junior forward Kellen Goodwin received honorable mentions.

Booker averaged 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Goodwin averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

The Blue Jays finished 21-7 and 8-4 in conference on their way to a district championship.