Blue Jays sweep 2020 boys wrestling awards

The Missouri Wrestling Association announced its 2020 season awards and the Blue Jays secured all of the Class 4 District 4 boys wrestling honors.

Liberty head coach Dustin Brewer won Missouri Coach of the Year award along with the Class 4 and District 4 coach of the year awards as his team won the Class 4 state championship with 11 medal winners, four individual state champions and the third highest point total in Missouri state history with 241 points.

The team’s assistant coaches earned the Missouri State Assistant Coach of the Year award as a group, along with the same Class 4 and District 4 honors. Those coaches are Kellen Laws, Bricker Dixon, Bret Marshall and Ken Lenger.

Liberty senior Jeremiah Reno won the Missouri Wrestler of the Year award as well as the Class 4 and District 4 wrestler of the year awards by completing 44-0 season and securing his fourth straight state championship.

The 120-pounder finished off his high school career with a 179-0 record, which makes him just the third wrestler in Missouri state history to finish their high school career undefeated. Reno committed to wrestle at University of Nebraska next year.

Seniors Greyden Penner (182) and Drake Smith (160) along with sophomore Kyle Dutton (132) rounded out the Blue Jays’ individual state champions. The other medal winners included: Easton Hilton (fourth, 113), Kage Lenger (second, 138), Logan Rathjen (second, 145), Wentric Williams (second, 170), Zeke Beach (third, 195), Callum Trester (fourth, 220) and Nick Biesemeyer (fifth, 285).