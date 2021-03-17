The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference released its 2020-21Blue Division all-conference selections and 13 local players made the list.
Boys
Kearney senior guard Brennan Watkins and Smithville sophomore guard Ryker Edwards earned first-team honors. Watkins earned the added distinction of being name the player of the year in the Suburban Blue.
Watkins led the Suburban Blue in scoring for a second straight season as he averaged 23.8 points per game and led the Bulldogs to a district championship on a 13-9 record. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Watkins is headed to Virginia Military Institute next year to play basketball at the Division I level.
Edwards finished right behind Watkins in scoring at 18.2 points per game while also averaging 6.0 rebounds, 2.24 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He led his Warriors squad to a bunch of program benchmarks that had not been accomplished since the 2015-2016 season, including the first postseason win and first three-game win streak, which the team accomplished three different times.
Kearney junior forward Ashton Holloway took second-team honors. Holloway averaged 11.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.
Kearney senior guard Tyler Carr, Smithville junior guard Keltin Nitsche and Smithville senior forward Brad Schram made the all-conference honorable mention list.
Carr averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Nitsche averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Schram averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game. Schram also set the Smithville program record for 3-pointers in a single game at seven.
Girls
Smithville senior forward Christina Walsh, Smithville senior guard Emma Chevalier and Kearney senior guard Kenzi Hoffman earned first-team designations.
Walsh and Chevalier averaged more than 10 points per game. Walsh added over six rebounds and 1.4 steals while Chevalier had 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The duo led the Warriors to a district championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals before their season ended with a 19-5 overall record and a perfect 10-0 in conference play.
Hoffman averaged 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game to lead a rebuilding Bulldogs program that recovered from a 0-6 start to the season and earned a trip to the district title game as they finished 9-13.
Smithville junior guard Kenzi Moes and Kearney sophomore guard Jadyn Barnes landed on the second-team list.
Moes averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals. Barnes averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
Kearney senior guard Shelby Holst and Smithville senior guard Allie Andrews were named as honorable mention selections.
Holst averaged 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals. Andrews averaged 3.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
All stats are according to kchighschoolhoops.com and are not entirely complete at this time.
