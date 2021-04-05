The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference released its 2020-21 Gold Division all-conference selections and 10 local players made the list.
Boys
Liberty guards Bennett Stirtz and Javion Byers earned first-team honors. Stirtz earned the added distinction of being named the player of the year in the Suburban Gold.
Stirtz led the Suburban Gold in scoring with 16.6 points per game as he led the Jays to the Missouri Class 6 state championship game, a district and conference title and a 26-5 record.
Stirtz delivered in every facet of the game and he did it effectively, finishing sixth in the efficiency stat for the entire Suburban Conference. His name lands in the top four of the Suburban Gold in every major statistical category except for 3-point shooting, where he still ranked in the top 20 for 3-point percentage.
The junior averaged 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 60-33-82 shooting percentage splits on 2s, 3s and free throws.
Byers was not far behind Stirtz, giving the Blue Jays 12.6 points per game and a blistering 39% from deep as he drained 2.0 3-pointers per outing. The senior point guard added 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Byers was also third in the Suburban Gold in assist/turnover ratio at 1.74, just two spots back of Stirtz in the top spot at 2.19.
Liberty junior guard Luke Stubbs earned second-team honors. Stubbs averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He made 45 3-pointers with a 38% clip.
The Jays team rounded out its group of selections with senior guard Javin Shaw and senior forward Kellen Goodwin making the honorable mention list.
Shaw averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists while draining 55 3-pointers on 35% shooting from deep. Goodwin averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
A trio of Liberty North players joined them as senior guard Davis Rockers, senior forward Justis Braden and freshman guard Trey Snyder made the honorable mention team. The Eagles finished the season 8-17 with a 4-10 conference record.
Rockers averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Braden averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals. Snyder averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals while also leading the Eagles in total points scored during his first varsity campaign.
Girls
Liberty North senior guard Emma Perry and Liberty sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco earned first-team designations on the girls side.
Perry finished as the leading scorer for the Eagles with 12.5 points per game as she led the team to a 11-9 record with a 7-4 conference record. The Eagles also beat crosstown rival Liberty twice this season after losing all previous matchups between the programs.
Perry finished with the highest free-throw percentage in the entire Suburban Conference with her mark of 86%. She also led the Suburban Gold in 3-pointers with 49 at a rate of 35%, putting her as the sixth highest in the division. She averaged 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Tinoco earned the nod as one of the top players on an extremely balanced Jays squad that flipped a 1-6 start to a rebuilding year into the program’s seventh straight district championship. She averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals for a Liberty squad that finished 13-14 with a 5-8 conference record.
Three of her teammates in senior forward Aryonna Straws, senior guard Ava Murphy and sophomore forward Marianna Tomc earned recognition as part of the honorable mention team.
Straws shot 83% from the free-throw line to land one spot behind Perry in the conference and averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Murphy averaged 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals. She also eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her high school career, having scored most of those during her three years playing for Richmond before transferring to Liberty for her senior year.
Tomc averaged 4.8 points, 5.4 points and 0.4 steals while shooting a team best 45% from the field.
Liberty North also added three players to that list with senior forward Rachel Spainhour, sophomore guard Ella Hayes and freshman forward Kennedy Herrig.
Spainhour led the Eagles with a 48% rate from the field, which ranked fourth in the Suburban Gold, while averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. She also finished seventh for efficiency in their conference division at 11.80.
Hayes averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals. Herrig averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals while leading the team in 3-point percentage at 38%.
All stats are according to kchighschoolhoops.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.