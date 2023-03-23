Players from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney were all honored for their on-court success this season. From all-conference awards to all-district nominations, there were plenty of great performances from the area this season.
Smithville
The Warriors were led by Ryker Edwards, who was named player of the year for Class 5 District 8. Edwards also earned one of the highest honors for a high school basketball player. He was named to the Class 5 All-State honors list. Caleb Donnell joined Edwards on the all-district awards list.
Edwards also earned a spot on the first team all-conference awards list for the Suburban Conference Blue Division. Donnell was named to the second team all-conference. Dawson Strickland was named to the honorable mention all-conference list.
Kearney
Kearney’s Davin Hanna was the lone Bulldog named to the all-district list. He was one of 10 players from the Class 5 District 8 list to be awarded the honor.
Hanna was named to the Suburban Conference Blue Division first team awards list. Harvey Sayon was named to the second all-conference team while Manny Linthacum earned a spot on the honorable mention list.
Liberty
Liberty’s Zak Aganovic earned a spot on the competitive all-district team list that consisted of three players from the Class 6 State Champions Staley High School.
Aganovic earned a spot on the second team all-conference list for the Suburban Conference Silver Division. Senior Kai Bennett was also named to the second team all-conference list. Edric Binagi and Kale Mortimer were awarded a spot on the all-conference honorable mention list .
Liberty North
Three Liberty North players were named to the Suburban Conference Gold Division list. Javon Smith earned a place on the first team all-conference list. Gabe Perry and Jack Huyser were named to the all-conference honorable mention list.
