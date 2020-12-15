Blue Jays finish 2nd in Liberty North boys hoops tourney

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball lost 67-57 against Park Hill in the championship game of the Liberty North Invitational Tournament on Friday, Dec. 11 at Liberty North High School.
Senior guard Javion Byers scored all of his 15 points in the second half to help the Blue Jays fight back from an early deficit. Byers earned five rebounds and two assists.
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz scored 14 points along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Senior forward Kellen Goodwin led the team with 11 rebounds while contributing 4 points. Junior guard Luke Stubbs added nine points while senior guard Javin Shaw added 8 points.
Liberty advanced to the championship game after beating Olathe East 74-57 in the opening round before taking down Basehor-Linwood 75-68 in the semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Stirtz led the team with 24 points against Basehor-Linwood while Byers dropped in 20 points. Goodwin had his first double-double of the season as he notched 18 points and 11 rebounds, two days after he nearly accomplished the same feat with 10 points and nine rebounds against Olathe East.
Liberty will face conference foe Lee’s Summit West 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Liberty High School before having nearly two weeks off before the team opens the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic in the Holley bracket against Odessa 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at the Mabee Center in Liberty.
