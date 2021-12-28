LIBERTY — The youthful Bulldogs left some possessions on the floor in their 54-39 loss to Blue Springs in the first round of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Monday night.
A full court press by the Wildcats caused 10 turnovers in the first half, but head coach Dillon Starzl saw some progress he was pleased with from his squad.
“We did have those turnovers in the first half, but we had only four in the second,” Starzl said. “With a team as athletic as Blue Springs, we knew it was going to be tough. But, I thought we handled the ball pretty well.”
The Wildcats took a 25-18 lead into the halftime break, but the Bulldogs did not give up as sophomore guard Davin Hanna controlled and dictated the offense. He was strong on the pick and roll all evening as he scored nine total points.
As the Wildcats recognized the strength of Hanna and his counterpart, Ashton Holloway, Blue Springs began double teaming both of them as they instantly touched the ball. Holloway was able to get around the double teams at times as he ended with a game high 14 points.
“We are looking to play off of Ashton a bit more,” Starzl said. “We are trying to get out of the habit of standing and watching.”
Blue Springs caught fire from behind the three point line in the third quarter and the Bulldogs could not come back. But, the Bulldogs' journey in this tournament will continue as they face St. Joseph Central at noon on Tuesday.
“We play a tough schedule, Blue Springs, St. Joe Lafayette, this tournament,” Starzl said. “This is a tough tournament and it will help us prepare for March which is the end goal.”
