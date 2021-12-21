LIBERTY —Justis Braden had his best performance of the season as he guided the Eagles to a 51-38 victory Friday, Dec. 17.
The forward can play inside and outside as Braden showed to perfection in the win. He made two three pointers while adding six other shots to give him 22 total points on the evening. He even hauled in 10 total rebounds to record the double-double.
Braden was joined by Elijah Leonard in the starting lineup as he added his athleticism and height to the squad. Leonard was able to score 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles.
Liberty North has started this season 4-3 as the Eagles returned their full team from the football season. They are moving in the right direction as they begin their toughest test so far, the William Jewell Holiday Classic. The Eagles opening game in the tournament is against Center on Monday, Dec. 27.
