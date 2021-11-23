KEARNEY — The Bulldogs return to play with a young but hungry squad for the 2021 season. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 13-9 record in head coach Dillon Starzl’s first season at the helm of Kearney.
The Bulldogs lost star player Brennan Watkins who graduated last spring. Watkins averaged 24 points per game to lead Kearney and the Suburban Conference. Watkins has seen time this year at NCAA Division I’s Virginia Military Institute.
With the loss of Watkins, Starzl is excited that his team can feature new players from younger classes in the offense. He shared that one guy doesn’t need to replace Watkins, but rather make it a team effort.
“We are getting better every single day,” Starzl said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores and they are learning quick. It’s a different speed than from freshman basketball.”
The sophomores will look up to senior Ashton Holloway, who averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
“He has size. He’s 6’5, physical and athletic,” Starzl said. “He has played varsity minutes since sophomore year. He has that experience, which is good. He is developing good leadership qualities for us that is leading these underclassmen.”
Kearney will continue to work on their focus and emphasis on themselves to start the year Starzl explained.
He wants his team to be better defensively and work together effectively this season.
“Our goal is to not make the same mistake day-to-day and continue to improve,” Starzl said.
The Bulldogs began their season on the road against St. Pius X Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Their first home game will pit the Bulldogs against Liberty North on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
