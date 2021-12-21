KANSAS CITY— The Blue Jays showed off their defensive prowess in their lone game at the Twelve Courts of Christmas inside the Hy-Vee Arena in downtown Kansas City.
Liberty faced off against St. Louis area school, University City, in a 63-38 victory for the Blue Jays. It was tough sledding for Liberty in the first half as both teams kept going back-and-forth.
A two point lead is all the Blue Jays had after the first quarter as the Lions used a full court defense to disrupt the flow of the game. Head coach Roger Stirtz shared how hard it was to go against University City as their style of play differed from the Blue Jays.
“We probably want to play a little quicker,” Stirtz said. “Their offense may have influenced our offense.”
The Lions used a fast pace style offense when it was needed, but then were able to go 40 seconds to a minute with the ball without shooting. It was a fast paced, Princeton offense at times.
But, the Blue Jays used their strength of on ball defending including a spectacular dunk by Bennett Stirtz that moved things in the right direction before the halftime whistle.
“It felt good. I always love getting a dunk, who doesn’t,” Bennett Stirtz said with a laugh. “I thought it got us a lot of momentum though.”
The third quarter was the game breaker as Liberty started the quarter on a 15-5 run that saw multiple three pointers drop and stellar on ball defense.
It was the creative ball movement and working away from the basketball that gave Stirtz and Luke Stubbs excellent opportunities at the rim.
“In the second half, Bennett got more guys involved and it looked like our defense flowed into our offense much better,” Roger Stirtz said. “We aren’t a big X and O team, there wasn’t anything new drawn up at halftime. These guys knew what they needed to do.”
The game would continue in favor of Liberty as they kept pouring it on the the Lions.
Even though, the game became a blow out, it was a huge opportunity and fun learning experience for the team, Coach Stirtz explained.
“I love it, we play our conference teams twice, so to play someone different,” Roger Stirtz said. “It’s great to play someone from the other side of the state.”
The next game for Liberty will be at the William Jewell Holiday Classic where they will face off against Grain Valley in the opening round on Dec. 28.
“Really excited for it,” Bennett Stirtz said. “We haven’t won it in a long time so we need to get this one done.”
