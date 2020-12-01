LIBERTY — The Liberty North boys basketball team will start the 2020-21 season without the same offensive firepower it showed a season ago.
The Eagles will need to replace three of their top four scorers in the trio of graduating guards Jalen Perry, Benny Kaplan and Brock Niemeier from a 12-14 team that had their season end in a 59-55 OT loss to Fort Osage in the district quarterfinals.
Liberty North will look to senior Davis Rockers and junior Justis Braden to step into bigger roles this season.
Rockers averaged 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a sixth man last year while Braden scored 9.1 points and grabbed 4.5 rebounds as the team’s top big.
The Eagles have seniors Cade McKinnon, Mac Garrison, and Luke Baker as returners with limited minutes from a season ago. Sophomore center Sam Van Dyne and senior Drew Hyams hope to crack the rotation to give Braden some help down low.
Liberty North starts their season against St. Joe Central 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 before hosting the Liberty North Tournament next week.
