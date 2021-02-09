LIBERTY — The Liberty North boys basketball team finally got back in the win column, but were unable to earn their second win streak of the season.
The Eagles defeated Blue Springs South 56-49 on Feb. 2 and they stayed step-for-step with conference leader Park Hill for two quarters Friday, Feb. 5 at home before the Trojans pulled away for a 60-51 victory.
Senior guard Drew Hyams hit six 3-pointers as he led the team in scoring against Blue Springs South with 21 points, improving on his season-best of 9 points. He also scored at least 7 points for the third time in the last six contests after having done so just once in the first ten games of the season.
Freshman guard Trey Snyder scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds while senior guard Cade McKinnon added 9 points. Hyams, Snyder and McKinnon each had two steals in the game.
The Eagles followed up by sticking with Park Hill through two quarters at 27-24, but the Trojans outscored them 23-14 and maintained control on the way to victory.
Liberty North (4-13, 1-7 Suburban Gold) will have three chances this week to earn their second conference win. First the Eagles will face Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Raymore-Peculiar High School before hosting Lee’s Summit North the next night.
The team will be back in action when Lee’s Summit West comes to town for a game on Friday, Feb. 12 at Liberty North High School.
