Eagles boys hoops experience 2nd 4-game losing streak

LIBERTY — The Liberty North basketball team experienced its second four-game losing streak this season after dropping two contests last week.
The Eagles suffered a 50-33 loss to Kearney Wednesday, Jan. 6, which was the team’s second straight loss to the Bulldogs after losing 44-41 in the third-place game of the Patterson Division at the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic.
Freshman guard Trey Snyder led the way in the second contest, scoring 16 points on 6 of 10 from the field. Senior forward Brett Buchanan scored seven points and senior guard Luke Baker pulled down four rebounds to go with his three points.
The team went cold from the 3-pointer range as it shot 2 of 19 from deep. Senior guards Davis Rockers and Mac Garrison combined for 0-of-10 shooting with five missed 3-pointers. Rockers earned two points from the charity stripe while Garrison led the team in rebounding with five.
Rockers responded in the next game with 10 points and three rebounds, but Liberty North still couldn’t get off the snide in a 59-50 loss to Raymore-Peculiar Friday, Jan. 8 at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
Baker scored a team-high 12 points against the Panthers and added three assists. Senior forward Drew Hyams found his rhythm on offense after going scoreless in his previous three outings. Hyams scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds.
Junior forward Justis Braden delivered seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Garrison dropped in five points with two assists and a rebound.
Liberty North (3-7, 0-1 Suburban Gold) will try to return to .500 in conference play as the Eagles face Lee’s Summit West 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Lee’s Summit West High School. The Eagles will then have a week off before going on the road to face Park Hill.
