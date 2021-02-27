LIBERTY — Liberty North boys basketball closed out the regular season with two conference road wins in back-to-back games this week.
The Eagles beat Lee’s Summit North 49-42 Monday, Feb. 22 before beating Raymore-Peculiar 67-54 the next night.
Freshman guard Trey Snyder and senior guard Mac Garrison led the way in scoring against Lee’s Summit North.
Snyder shot 6 of 11 to score a team-high 16 points along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Garrison made 2 of 4 3-pointers as he scored 11 points with three rebounds. Senior forward Drew Hyams gave the Eagles 9 points as he drained 3 3-pointers.
Hyams was just warming up as he made 5 of 6 3s against Raymore-Peculiar and led the team in scoring with 16 points. Snyder and Garrison joined Hyams and three other Eagles in double-digit scoring as the duo scored 12 points. Synder also racked up six assists and four rebounds.
Senior guard Davis Rockers and junior forward Justis Braden dropped in 13 points a piece. Rockers added four rebounds and four assists while Braden contributed six in each of those two categories.
Liberty North (7-16, 4-10 Suburban Gold) will face Fort Osage in the Missouri Class 6 District 15 quarterfinals 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Liberty North High School. If they advance, the Eagles would face Liberty 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Liberty High School.
