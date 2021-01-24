Eagles boys hoops still searching for 1st 2021 win after sixth straight loss

LIBERTY — The Liberty North boys basketball team is still searching for its first win in 2021 after two losses to top programs gave the Eagles their sixth straight loss.
Liberty North lost to Park Hill 66-50 on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and to Blue Springs 68-54 on Friday, Jan. 22 in road contests.
Senior guard Luke Baker led the team with 13 points against Park Hill. Junior forward Justis Braden earned a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Freshman guard Trey Synder could not find his stroke, shooting 1 of 4 from the floor, but he made 7 of 10 free throws to score 10 points to go along with his five rebounds and two assists. Drew Hyams scored 4 points thanks to a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and delivered three rebounds and two assists.
Liberty North (3-11, 0-5 Suburban Gold) will return to action Friday, Jan. 29 for the Crosstown Showdown against Liberty (12-4, 4-1 SG) with this first matchup of the season going through Liberty North High School.
