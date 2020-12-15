Eagles boys hoops takes 4th in own tourney

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys basketball finished fourth at the Liberty North Invitational Tournament after a 64-47 loss to Basehor-Linwood Friday, Dec. 11 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles had a rough shooting night as the team went 0 of 9 from the 3-pointer line and finished under 40% from the field.
Senior guard Davis Rockers led the Eagles with 16 points and five rebounds to go along with one assist and two steals. Junior forward Justis Braden had an identical stat line except for finishing with 11 points.
Senior guard Cade McKinnon, freshman guard Trey Synder and sophomore forward Sam Van Dyne each contributed six points while Van Dyne also pulled down six rebounds. Senior forward Luke Baker earned four points to round out the Eagles’ scoring.
Liberty North started the Liberty North Invitational Tournament with a 71-25 win over KC Northeast before dropping a 81-41 game against eventual tournament champion Park Hill.
The Eagles (2-3) will face Raytown 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Raytown High School.
Liberty North was scheduled to face Kearney Wednesday, Dec. 16, but the game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Liberty North High School.
