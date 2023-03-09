SMITHVILLE — While walking off of the floor on Monday, March 6, it was the final time playing basketball for Smithville senior Ryker Edwards. It was the end of an illustrious career for the standout hooper that has scored more than 1,000 points in his career and helped the Warriors reach new heights.

Edwards' illustrious hoops career ends

Smithville’s Ryker Edwards before the Class 5 District 8 Championship game against Pembroke Hill on Monday, March 6.

His first love is baseball. Edwards is an incredible outfielder with a flair for the dramatic as he is capable of snagging possible home-run balls or able to make a diving stop. The similarities between the two sports may seem distant, but for him, they work his mind more than anything.

Edwards' illustrious hoops career ends

Smithville’s Ryker Edwards and Dawson Strickland celebrate on Friday, Dec. 16.
Edwards' illustrious hoops career ends

Smithville’s Ryker Edwards smiles during a game against Savannah on Dec. 16.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.