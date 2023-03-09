Edwards' illustrious hoops career ends

SMITHVILLE — While walking off of the floor on Monday, March 6, it was the final time playing basketball for Smithville senior Ryker Edwards. It was the end of an illustrious career for the standout hooper that has scored more than 1,000 points in his career and helped the Warriors reach new heights.
His first love is baseball. Edwards is an incredible outfielder with a flair for the dramatic as he is capable of snagging possible home-run balls or able to make a diving stop. The similarities between the two sports may seem distant, but for him, they work his mind more than anything.
“You get to face different challenges that you might not face on the baseball field,” Edwards explained. “When you get into different experiences during baseball, it is going to have a bigger impact on you because you are just not as overwhelmed.”
Edwards is one of the most competitive athletes ever, he’ll be the first one to tell you that. He hates to lose and loves when competitors count him out. He doesn’t have the AAU basketball training that many of his opponents have, but that makes him work even harder.
Take Monday night for example, Edwards went one-on-one with one of the top players in the district in Pembroke Hill’s Devin Conley. The Raiders basketball player will be playing for Emporia State next year. The future college basketball player versus the baseball player, these are the matchups that Edwards thrives in when his back is against the wall.
“I don’t want to embarrass myself, I like to prove myself,” he said. “I want to show them that even though I haven’t done all of the stuff as a college basketball player, I can still be just as good, if not better.”
Midway through the third quarter against Pembroke Hill, Edwards took the ball in transition and threw down the house via a thunderous dunk. The gym went bananas as Edwards used his leaping ability to sky over the flat-footed Conley.
Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka was unfazed, he’s seen that millions of times in practice. Of course, he was focused at the task at hand which was to create a comeback. But, out of the corner of Bennaka’s eye, he saw his own children along with other young, future Warriors stare in amazement of Edwards.
“For some of those kids, that might have been the first time that they have seen him do it. They may believe that someday they can do it,” Bennaka said. “Ryker grew up here and if Ryker went to Horizon Elementary, why can’t I? That’s the legacy of Ryker Edwards.”
Edwards is a fierce competitor on the court which makes him an intimidating presence. Off of the court, he is soft-spoken, intelligent and thinking of others. After he scored 40 points on senior night against Savannah on Dec. 16, Edwards was cleaning up the bleachers to help the maintenance crew at the high school.
A simple act that showed his true character, a selfless leader.
The Smithville athlete will begin his final year with the Warriors baseball team this spring. Edwards is committed to Johnson County Community College to continue his baseball career following graduation. When he’s making jaw-dropping plays, he doesn’t know where it comes from either.
“I really have no idea. I would love to say that it’s from my parents, but they weren’t athletes,” Edwards laughed. “It was something that I was born with, I hate losing.”
