SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah.
Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night. In the first quarter, he ended with eight points. In the second quarter, he scored 18. He drained 3-pointers from all over the floor. He made shots in rhythm, off the bounce and even long jumpers.
The Warriors led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter. During Edwards’ point explosion in the second quarter, Smithville went on a ridiculous 30-2 run. Smithville led 46-20 at the halftime break.
Q2 4:54: SHS 26-18 Sav8-0 run for the Warriors! Pressure off of made baskets is impressive. That is what is giving them the lead right now.Their tempo and style is being used. pic.twitter.com/hnzzcExAFk
“When you start feeling it, everything flows naturally,” Edwards said. “At halftime, I didn’t know if I had ever played this good in my life. I was shell-shocked, I was speechless.”
In the second half, Edwards poured in 14 more points to give Smithville the easy win. Late in the third quarter, he was outscoring the entire Savannah team. It wasn’t just the Edwards’ show. Key passing set up Edwards and other players in certain situations. These plays were created by senior Caleb Donnell. The point guard dished out seven assists in the win.
“This was my first game back and the crowd was wild,” Donnell explained as he was coming off of injuries from football season.
Edwards’ magical night was filled with many positives, including family being able to watch him in person. His 101-year-old great grandmother was in attendance to watch him play for the first time.
“It was senior night, I was emotional and ready to go all day,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t even trying to score that many points. Once I started to make a couple of shots, it was go time.”
Forty-five minutes after Edwards’ big game and Smithville's victory though, his true character showed. The player who had a game that left him speechless was humble enough to help clean the stands.
When I saw his 101 year old abuela walk in—her first time seeing him play in person—senior night, I knew it was on. Yes, he set the scoring record w/ 40. Yes, he set the 3PM single game record. This is what I’ll remember. Alone in the gym, cleaning the bleachers. Leader. 🫶🏻 #USpic.twitter.com/1ch3Xkkiqx
“This group is willing to sacrifice, it is a learned thing from Smithville, helping out anywhere that we can,” Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka said. “These kids are taught this from a young age that it isn’t just about you. You have to sacrifice for the people around you.”
Another player that sacrificed for the betterment of the team was senior Dawson Strickland. He did the dirty work in Friday’s victory. Bennaka has a rule that if a player earns three charges in a game, they win a steak dinner. There has never been a varsity player in his tenure that have completed the challenge until Strickland drew three charges against Savannah.
“Only one kid has ever done this in our four years and it was on the JV level,” Bennaka said. “It is this mythical thing and within 70 seconds in the third quarter, he drew his third charge. Dawson got his steak dinner.”
The Warriors followed Friday’s win by defeating Platte County on Monday, Dec. 19. The Warriors competed against the Pirates in Hy-Vee Arena in the 12 Courts of Christmas. Smithville outpaced Platte County and won 61-48.
Edwards led the team with 17 points. Donnell scored 10 points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter. Smithville will play Belton on Wednesday, Dec. 21. This game will also take place in Hy-Vee Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.