SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah.

Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night. In the first quarter, he ended with eight points. In the second quarter, he scored 18. He drained 3-pointers from all over the floor. He made shots in rhythm, off the bounce and even long jumpers.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.