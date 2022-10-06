LIBERTY— Homecoming week is a great opportunity for high school students to show their pride and have fun with their peers. For alumni, Homecoming is a great time to revisit their old stomping grounds.
At Liberty High School, they were able to honor some of the finest athletes that have ever walked the halls with their annual hall of fame induction. On Friday, Sept. 30, Liberty inducted seven athletes to their hall of fame: Lauren (Tucker) McCubbin, class of 1997; Chad Fleming, class of 2001; Lindsay Shively, class of 2002; Evan Clark, class of 2002; Turner Staton, class of 2014; and Madison Duello of the class of 2014.
The final inductee came from the class of 1978. Prior to Hall of Famer Robert Estes’ arrival at Liberty, the school had a great boys basketball program in the mid-1970s, but he made it even better.
Estes came to Liberty from Excelsior Springs and in a little more than two years, transformed the Blue Jays into one of the best teams in the state. The 6-foot-6 center played in only 53 varsity games, but was the most prolific scorer and rebounder in Liberty history. Those moments and those games are still remembered 45 years later.
“I was shocked and in disbelief,” Estes said of his reaction when alerted of his induction. “I didn’t know of such an honor. I was very honored and blessed to know after all these years l could be nominated and chosen for such an amazing award.”
Estes ranks eighth in Liberty in all-time points (1,060), averaging 20 points and 16.9 rebounds a game. He still holds records for points in a game (41), career rebounds (899), rebounds in a season (505) in 1977-78 and rebounds in a game (28).
The Blue Jays went 46-4 in his two seasons.
“We had an excellent program,” Wayne Van Dine, the Blue Jays’ assistant coach during Estes’ time in Liberty, said. “And Robert was the final piece as a person and as a player. He was the glue for us, and the fans loved him.”
Estes’ junior year was memorable in more ways than one. Playing for head coach Dan Longstreth, the Blue Jays went 24-0 in the regular season before losing to Kansas City Central in the postseason. Liberty games became must-see events with crowded gymnasiums throughout the Kansas City area, including Cokely Fieldhouse, the home of the Blue Jays.
“Words can’t begin to explain what I felt emotionally and mentally (that season),” Estes said. “I wanted to be the best l could be for LHS, put us on the map so to speak. The drive l pushed for within myself and my teammates, my coaches pushing me like they did, l will never forget. It has helped me all through my basketball career.”
Longstreth credits Estes’ work ethic for his ascendance as a player.
“We ran our offense through him,” Longstreth said. “He could block shots and score around the basket. He wanted to become a good player and worked awfully hard. It was very important for him to be good. When he would come to practice, he would work as hard as anybody. He had tremendous ability, but worked hard for what he got.”
And you didn’t want to miss a moment in the 1976-77 season. Estes’ legendary jumping ability made even the opening tip worth watching.
“Robert was such a phenomenal jumper that the whole crowd would be standing up for the start of the game,” Estes’ teammate David Haden said. “He could get up so high, he would tip it so fast to a teammate and there would be one pass and we would get a lay-up.”
With standout seniors like Kevin Houston, Ron Cathy, Bret Wilson and others graduating, Estes had to step up his production in 1977-78. He was a first-team, all-state selection, hitting 61% of his shots and scoring 23.6 points with 20.2 rebounds per game during the Blue Jays’ 22-3 season.
After graduating from Liberty, Estes received a scholarship to play at Iowa State University. Estes played in 108 games (73 starts) with the Cyclones, averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
“l was so elated to have played for such a wonderful school,” Estes said. “The pressure of classes and discipline to play was enormous. The learning experience l achieved was rewarding. To play at that level and on TV was mind-blowing but, l was ready and prepared for the challenge.”
Estes was selected in the 10th round of the 1982 NBA draft by the Kansas City Kings. He didn’t stick in the NBA and played professionally briefly in Germany. He joined the Army soon after and played basketball for the Army for eight years.
Estes currently lives in Los Angeles and works in the private security business. When he heard of his nomination and induction into the LHS Hall of Fame, he made plans to be in attendance.
“My fondest memories of Liberty High School were the interactions with students, faculty and most of all my teammates and friends,” Estes said. “The lifelong friends that were developed and made for life was priceless to me. I was truly blessed to have been around such an amazing group of teammates and brothers for life.”
The celebration of Estes’ career did not end on Friday night at the hall of fame ceremony. The following day, a group of players from the class of 1978 all the way to the class of 1983 met at Conrad’s Restaurant and Alehouse in Liberty.
This reunion allowed former teammates and coaches to spend time with Estes and relive stories of the past.
There were stories about cold bus trips to games in St. Joseph to debates about the best basketball shoe, which everyone agreed was an all-white Converse Chuck Taylor. These stories and memories were a major highlight for Estes, who flew back home to California shortly after.
“This was great, I really enjoyed it. It is an honor and I was just overwhelmed,” Estes shared. “I am soft-spoken, it was really great to see my friends and everything. It has been 40-something years. This has truly been a blessing to me and an honor.”
Estes gave his appreciation to his former teammates and friends that came to see him. In his gentle, kind manner, Estes’ storytelling can light up a room, which was evident at Conrad’s. A great basketball player and even better man, he is a truly deserving recipient of the Liberty High School Hall of Fame honor.
