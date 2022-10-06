LIBERTY— Homecoming week is a great opportunity for high school students to show their pride and have fun with their peers. For alumni, Homecoming is a great time to revisit their old stomping grounds.

At Liberty High School, they were able to honor some of the finest athletes that have ever walked the halls with their annual hall of fame induction. On Friday, Sept. 30, Liberty inducted seven athletes to their hall of fame: Lauren (Tucker) McCubbin, class of 1997; Chad Fleming, class of 2001; Lindsay Shively, class of 2002; Evan Clark, class of 2002; Turner Staton, class of 2014; and Madison Duello of the class of 2014.

Courier-Tribune sports writer Liam Keating contributed to this story.

