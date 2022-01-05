KEARNEY — Shots were falling everywhere for Kearney in their 54-39 victory over Grandview on Tuesday night. It was a type of game that head coach Dillon Starzl was very pleased with as his team came out prepared and focused.
“Overall, our energy and effort was great,” Starzl said. “We are focused that it is a new year and that we are zero-and-zero. We get to restart against a conference opponent.”
This focus came from a practice that allowed his team to reset and enjoy life again. Last week, following the loss to Ray-Pec, Starzl and the coaching staff had a voluntary practice for the team. The whole team showed up which allowed the squad to play shooting games and even five-on-five half court scrimmage.
“All the coaches jumped in and we just had fun,” Starzl said. “We related to them for a little bit and I think that got us closer together.”
It was this practice of fun and feeling loose that allowed the Bulldogs to recharge and become who they are, a tough team. This was evident as Kearney jumped out to 31-15 lead at the half time break.
Every thing was working from the three pointers to baskets inside. A highlight that brought the momentum and crowd into the game was a long buzzer beater by Davin Hanna. The sophomore guard was impressive as he finished with 10 total points and guided his team through a full court press that Grandview used.
“It’s mostly be experience and being able to play the game against different defenses,” Hanna said. “Going against the 2-3 tonight so running our zone offense tonight really helped.”
In the second half, the baskets were not as easy to come as Grandview made their charge. But, Kearney hung tough as they fed their phenomenal big man, Ashton Holloway, the basketball.
Holloway, who sported a new haircut, was efficient on the offensive end. Hanna shared that he enjoyed his teammate’s new look with a smile, explaining Holloway even looks like Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso.
The ability to take Holloway’s defender to the basket on multiple occasions was his strong suit all night and he was even was able to drain some outside shots. As one of the taller players on the court, Holloway led all scores with 22 points.
“I love it when my coaches tell me that I can just dominate,” Holloway said. “Games like these were I’m the tallest person, I have to take advantage. Luckily, I made a couple shots and the defender was going for the fakes and I was able to drive right by.”
Grandview couldn’t find the comeback as Kearney played strong team basketball to give them the victory. The Bulldogs earned their fourth win on the season, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
“Let’s enjoy it, let’s enjoy every single moment that we have,” Starzl said. “When we step on that floor to play a basketball game, let’s play as hard as we possibly can and enjoy each other.”
Kearney will face off against St. Joe Central on Thursday, Jan. 6 away from home.
