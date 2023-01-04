KEARNEY — Throughout the game, all eyes started to stare at one player and one player only: Davin Hanna. The Kearney guard had a career night as he led his team to victory over rival Smithville on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bulldogs (4-7) defeated Smithville (5-4) 59-46.

“We battled, which was a part of our pregame talk,” head coach Dillon Starzl said. “New year, new start. Our kids came in, competed and it was a lot of fun.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

