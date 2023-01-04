KEARNEY — Throughout the game, all eyes started to stare at one player and one player only: Davin Hanna. The Kearney guard had a career night as he led his team to victory over rival Smithville on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bulldogs (4-7) defeated Smithville (5-4) 59-46.
“We battled, which was a part of our pregame talk,” head coach Dillon Starzl said. “New year, new start. Our kids came in, competed and it was a lot of fun.”
Hanna was incredible as he pushed the tempo of the Kearney offense. He was able to get to the rim and make contested layups, high floaters and even a runner off the glass. Hanna showed his skill with the ball as he made a perfect crossover, which parlayed into an open 3-point shot that he hurried in the first half. Hanna finished with a career-high 35 points in the game.
Hanna wasn’t ball hogging though, he was distributing the ball well. He wasn’t forcing shots, but letting the game come to him.
“He knocked down his free throws and I was shocked,” Starzl said. “I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ He’s playing really well and Smithville threw a lot of guys at him and he was able to keep his composure.”
The Warriors had little answers to Hanna’s incredible game. Two of Smithville’s best players were unavailable with injuries as Ryker Edwards and Dawson Strickland did not play. Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka gave all the praise to the Kearney junior guard.
“We tried to take away his air space a little bit. A great player like him, there is only so much that you can do, especially when he is feeling it at home. It was his night tonight and he was brilliant,” Bennaka said. “They were the better team tonight and Kearney deserved this game tonight.”
The game was dictated from start to finish at the foul line. An incredible 50 fouls were called between the two teams. Smithville were called for 30 total fouls as three players fouled out for the Warriors. Kearney shot 48 free-throws in the game and Bennaka did not mince his words following the loss.
“When the refs are that bad and take the game personally, which is what happened, it changes what we can do defensively,” Bennaka said. “It changes how our kids can guard and it just changes a lot.”
With all of the fouls that were called, Smithville and Kearney asked their benches to help out.
Cameron Webster and Gavin Warren were key players off of the bench for the Bulldogs, according to Starzl.
“This is one of the deepest teams that I have ever coached,” Starzl said. “Guys are just stepping up. Gavin was huge off of the bench, he was huge defensively. Cameron took a charge or two and he had a big test defensively. They stepped up and did a really good job.”
The Warriors offense was led by Toby Ford with 11 points. Spence Engle added 10 points for the Warriors, too. Smithville will face a good Pembroke Hill (3-2) team on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Kearney will face St. Joseph Central (5-6) in their next game on Friday, Jan. 6.
