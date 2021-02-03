Jays boys basketball handles Eagles in Crosstown Showdown

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays were playing in the Eagles home gym in the first installment of this season’s boys basketball Crosstown Showdown, but the visitors were the clear favorites.
Still, an overmatched and undermanned Liberty North squad showed why this rivalry has so much passion as the team held Liberty in check through a back-and-forth first half to trail 23-21.
That’s when the Blue Jays showed why they’ve been ranked near the top of Missouri Class 6 all season, using a 7-0 start to third quarter to dominate the second half and walk away with a 50-34 win.
Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz said his team was out of sync on offense before that stretch, but a tough and physical performance on the defensive end of the floor made the difference for his squad.
“The defense won the game for us to be honest,” Stirtz said. “I thought we forced a lot of turnovers and made some things happen.”
Senior Kellen Goodwin managed to get his team rolling on offense after a stagnant start to the game for most of the Blue Jays, including himself. He scored all of his game-high 12 points after halftime and picked up two huge blocks to deny Liberty North the chance to close the gap.
“We started moving the ball better in the second half,” Goodwin said. “I think that was a big part of it, a lot our shots in the first half were just off of one or two passes.”
Stirtz said the increased ball movement helped get players open for easy layups, many of which went to the senior forward who has turned around his early-season scoring struggles.
Goodwin built off his 14-point outing a big-time 74-66 win over Blue Springs in the team’s previous game, which was just his fifth double-digit scoring effort in 18 games this season.
This is Goodwin’s first season playing most of his minutes as the five-man after playing the four next to 2020 grad Grant Stubbs last year.
“It definitely (has been a transition),” Goodwin said. “Last year with Stubbs, I played the four-man as kind of a guard spot so it’s taken some adjusting. I’m getting used to getting the boards and that being my role.”
Junior guard Luke Stubbs had a similar scoring effort in the first half, scoring all 11 of his points in the first two quarters and leading the team with 11 rebounds in the game. The junior sharpshooter hit a clutch 3 to end Liberty North’s only lead early in the second quarter, but he did most of his work attacking the basket in this one.
For the Blue Jays, junior guard Bennett Stirtz contributed 9 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
The Eagles were unwilling to back down despite starting the game at a disadvantage. Senior guard Davis Rockers and junior forward Justis Braden were both inactive for this contest, forcing the team to give bigger minutes to players like senior guard Drew Hyams.
Hyams ended up leading his team in points with 7 during the Eagles’ Senior Night. He said the team played its heart out to help make up for the loss in production and energy from Rockers and Braden.
“Unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted it to tonight, but I think our effort was 100% there,” Hyams said. “It just comes down to execution plays and finishing in the last couple of quarters.”
Senior guard Mac Garrison, senior forward Brett Buchanan and freshman guard Trey Snyder each added 6 points while senior guard Luke Baker scored 4 points.
Senior guard Cade McKinnon gave the Eagles 3 points in the early going and sophomore forward Sam Van Dyne rounded out the scoring with 2 points thanks to a third-quarter field goal.
Liberty North head coach Cy Musser said he thought his team did a good job of establishing a slower pace early, but the team had about seven minutes, spread out over a couple stretches, where the Blue Jays sped the game up to take control.
“The outcome is not what we wanted, but I was super happy with how we competed, gave ourselves an opportunity and how we executed our game plan,” Musser said. “But it’s tough to do it like that for 32 minutes against a really good team.”
Musser said that despite the team’s seven-game losing streak, he felt like the Eagles have inched closer and closer to putting together a finished product.
“We just got to continue to stay the course,” Musser said. “Heading into the postseason, we want them to be playing our best basketball. … We’re really close to doing that for an entire game.”
The Eagles put an end to their losing streak with a 56-49 win over Blue Springs South Tuesday, Feb. 2 at home, earning the team’s first conference win since moving up to the Suburban Gold this season.
The Blue Jays followed up with a 73-49 win over Lee’s Summit West on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Lee’s Summit West High School, putting the team in a tie with Park Hill atop the Suburban Gold Conference.
Stirtz scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Titans. The Blue Jays received 15 points from Stubbs and 10 points from Javion Byers. The elder Stirtz noted in social media post that Javin Shaw was the team’s “defensive MVP” as the Blue Jays held their opponent to less than 50 points for the seventh time this season.
Liberty (15-4, 7-1 SG) will face Lee’s Summit North (0-9, 0-7 SG) 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at home for Senior Night.
