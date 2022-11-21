William Jewell basketball pays tribute to Larry Holley in the first possession of the game against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18. 

LIBERTY — Before the ball was even tipped a moment of gratitude, remembrance and pride was felt throughout the Mabee Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Although William Jewell lost to Emporia State 67-57, the spirit of Larry Holley was felt throughout the gymnasium.

This was the first home game since the passing of former Jewell head coach Holley. The gymnasium was packed as Holley’s wife and daughters were honored at center court. The group hugged as fans of both teams along with the players and coaches rose to their feet in applause.

