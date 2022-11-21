LIBERTY — Before the ball was even tipped a moment of gratitude, remembrance and pride was felt throughout the Mabee Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Although William Jewell lost to Emporia State 67-57, the spirit of Larry Holley was felt throughout the gymnasium.
This was the first home game since the passing of former Jewell head coach Holley. The gymnasium was packed as Holley’s wife and daughters were honored at center court. The group hugged as fans of both teams along with the players and coaches rose to their feet in applause.
“Being here and experiencing it was special,” Jewell head coach Chris McCabe said. “It was emotional because you know the people. You know what this place means to them, to have them honored in a way that is celebratory is really cool.”
When the ball was tipped, Jewell brought the ball across the timeline. Fifth-year guard Mason Alexander, who played under Holley, was in possession of the basketball.
Jewell’s floor is named after the late coach, Larry Holley Court. The name is penned on both sides of the floor. Alexander brought the ball up the floor on the first possession and placed it on Holley’s name.
As the shot clocked ticked down, Jewell’s players applauded along with the Hornets’ roster. On the following possession, Emporia State did the same thing as they placed the ball on Holley’s name in an emotional moment for all in attendance.
“For me and the endless line of players that he impacted, it’s hard to explain, but I was happy to be a part of this,” Alexander said. “Recognizing when you are a part of something bigger than you, bigger than Jewell, it was really special.”
The Cardinals started the game well as they jumped out to an early lead, but Emporia State started to impose their will utilizing their length. The Hornets were able to switch on all ball screens which made it difficult to get the ball into the lane at times.
“The amount of length that they have to be able to schematically switch is something that is pretty uncommon, it gave us some fits” McCabe said. “When it didn’t give us some fits, we were unable to convert some shots that we liked.”
The Cardinals led 20-15, but a 17-7 run by Emporia State to close out the half gave them a 32-27 advantage over the home team.
In the second half, the Cardinals started to chip away at the Hornets lead. They went on a 10-0 run which was capped off by a step-back 3-pointer by Alexander to tie the game at 44 with 11:45 left in the game.
2H 11:45: WJ 44-44 ESCardinals on a 10-0 run capped off by this 3-pointer by Alexander! Momentum firmly with Jewell right now. pic.twitter.com/PtQDOTAmeG
The Hornets responded with a 10-2 run of their own, where the Hornets gained a majority of their points from the free-throw line in this stretch and throughout the game. Emporia State shot 23-of-28 from the line versus Jewell’s 7-for-13.
Jewell trailed by 3 points with only three minutes to play in the game. The Hornets would close out the non-conference game on a 7-0 run as they earned the win on the road. The loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Cardinals who had expectations to win slugfest games like this one on Friday night.
“Humble pie doesn’t taste very good, but sometimes it’s what the chef ordered,” McCabe said. “It is my responsibility to navigate it and put us in possession to be better. I am confident that we will, these guys are phenomenal.”
The Cardinals lost their third straight game as they fell to Purdue Northwest by 15 points in the opening weekend of action. That loss was followed by a 7-point defeat to Washburn on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Lastly, the loss to Emporia State just reiterated to the group that things must in improve if they want to accomplish the goals that they have set out this season.
“We have to look ourselves in the mirror. We dropped three in a row, played potential winnable games,” Alexander said. “That’s on us, we know it, coaches know it. We know what we need to fix and it’s about doing it.”
Jewell’s next game will be against Arkansas Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 22. This is part of the Drury Thanksgiving Classic in Springfield. They will face Southwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday, too.
