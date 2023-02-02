LIBERTY — Rocky Balboa and William Jewell’s Mason Alexander may not have a ton in common. One is a fictional boxer from Philadelphia and the other is a real basketball player from McPherson, Kansas.
The similarities are striking though. Both are southpaws with a desire to win.
From the moment Alexander came to campus, his goal has always been to win. The Cardinals’ guard has been excellent this season and throughout his five years in Liberty. The time he has put in working on his craft has been grueling, arduous, but absolutely worth it.
After playing 40 minutes against Drury on Jan. 19, Alexander etched his name into the illustrious history of William Jewell basketball. The fearless leader of the Cardinals had played more than 3,604 minutes in his career. This is the most in the 124-year history of William Jewell Basketball.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Alexander knocked down a 3-pointer over Missouri S&T. He moved into second place all-time for 3-pointers made in his career. Alexander has made 267 shots from downtown.
“This has certainly taken me by surprise. It has been very cool when I found out,” Alexander shared. “But, definitely a shock.”
These records may not have been achieved had the guard decided to pivot and change plans. After a successful senior season in 2022, Alexander decided to put his hat in the ring to test the transfer portal for his graduate season. He had a few discussions with other coaches, but ultimately felt that the decision to stay with Jewell was the right one.
“I felt like it was a process that needed to be had and kudos to the coaches for being respectful in my decision to enter the portal,” Alexander said. “It allowed me to make the best decision, which was to come back. I wanted to go somewhere that I could win and I knew that was going to be here.”
Alexander’s good friend and teammate, Robbie Hanson, made sure that Alexander would be donning a Cardinal jersey this season. Hanson explained that Alexander’s leadership and work ethic has been necessary for Jewell’s success.
“He is a great person, he is someone that I look up to. He is a role model for sure,” Hanson said. “He is one of the best basketball players that I have been around. He is just as good at basketball as he is as a friend. I am super blessed to have him in my life.”
Alexander is a vocal leader that has the ability to motivate his teammates. But, his body language and commitment to work has been even more impactful. Jewell head coach Chris McCabe shared that Alexander has become almost an extension of the coaching staff.
“You don’t get that level of accomplishment of that many minutes if you also aren’t a really good player,” McCabe said. “He has performed and played at a really high level over the course of his entire career.”
This season, William Jewell has amassed a record of 11-10 overall. The Cardinals are also 8-5 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. Jewell is in a tie for third place with Quincy as Missouri-St. Louis and Indianapolis are the only two teams ahead of them in the 13-team conference.
Alexander has been a key component to the team’s success. He has made the third most 3-pointers in the GLVC with 60. He is eighth in the conference in total assists with 70 and the fifth-year senior has played the third most minutes in the league.
“Maturity of the game and growing as a point guard and as a leader,” Alexander said of his development as an athlete. “Confidence that grew knowing I could play in this league and that I could help the team out.”
Alexander is someone that feeds off adversity and toughness. He loves having his back against the wall. He shared that he lives by a mantra that was inspired through Michael Jordan’s documentary, “The Last Dance.”
“If you want to be the leader that everyone looks to, you can’t have a bad day. You have to be the most well-rounded person,” Alexander shared. “If the energy isn’t there, you make sure it is there. I’m not going to tell someone to do something if I can’t do it myself.”
His toughness shows consistently, according to McCabe.
The coach explained that Alexander has made an impact not just on the team, but on him and his staff as well.
“He has made me a better coach because of who he is and what his expectations are,” McCabe explained. “I know he cares about winning and I know he cares about performing at a high level. What has strengthened our bond is that I am not absolved of being wrong. We have conversations back and forth. I have become a better coach because of him.”
Alexander’s leadership and skill on the court is impressive to watch. His ability to use his left hand to guide the ball and release a quick 3-pointer is a thing of beauty.
The guard from McPherson will go down in history as one of the best Jewell players ever. But, is he the best shooter on his own team?
“In practice, I just whooped his butt,” Hanson laughed. “I am gonna say me, but he is a good 3-point shooter.”
Alexander, Hanson and the rest of the team will face McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Cardinals will be back at home inside the Mabee Center against Lewis University on Feb. 9.
