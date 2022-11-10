William Jewell basketball works on their on-ball defense during practice on Monday, Nov. 7. 

LIBERTY — It was a simple five-on-five drill where William Jewell was focusing on their ball screen offense and defense. It was intense, but nothing crazy. A long rebound went straight into the air and sophomore Luke Jordan tried grabbing the rebound. He was lifted up and fell to the ground.

Unprompted, the entire team sprinted toward Jordan, who was on the ground. They lifted him up and applauded him for his effort. The entire team together lifting each other up during a preseason practice. That’s the culture fourth-year head coach Chris McCabe has created around William Jewell basketball.

