LIBERTY — It was a simple five-on-five drill where William Jewell was focusing on their ball screen offense and defense. It was intense, but nothing crazy. A long rebound went straight into the air and sophomore Luke Jordan tried grabbing the rebound. He was lifted up and fell to the ground.
Unprompted, the entire team sprinted toward Jordan, who was on the ground. They lifted him up and applauded him for his effort. The entire team together lifting each other up during a preseason practice. That’s the culture fourth-year head coach Chris McCabe has created around William Jewell basketball.
“They are motivated because they are incredible competitors,” McCabe said. “They genuinely care about winning. We are also not satisfied with what we have done.”
There is a genuine hype around Jewell basketball that has not been felt in some time. They have received their highest preseason conference ranking since they joined the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2011.
Jewell is preseason ranked fifth, which comes after a historic run in the conference tournament last spring.
Jewell defeated top seed Southwest Baptist in the quarterfinals of the GLVC tournament last year. Their season ended by losing to University of Missouri-St. Louis in the semifinals. This was the furthest that the Cardinals have been in the GLVC tournament in program history.
The Cardinals graduated only two players last season. They return the majority of their roster along with the addition of Robbie Hanson. The fifth-year senior missed all of last season with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.
Hanson has fully recovered from his ankle injury and is ready to go. The guard is one of the team’s top shooters, according to McCabe. McCabe has seen firsthand the improvement of Hanson from high school to present day.
Hanson is a graduate of Liberty North and played under McCabe when he was the head coach of the Eagles. McCabe has coached a Hanson for practically his entire coaching career. He coached Jake Hanson, too. Jake was a former standout at Liberty North and is now an assistant coach for the Eagles basketball team.
“I have coached a Hanson 12 of the 13 years that I have coached. I don’t know if I’m going to hyphenate my name or not,” McCabe laughed. “But, I’ll consider it.”
When McCabe was named the head coach of Jewell basketball, Hanson became an important piece for him in the locker room. He was there to explain to his teammates McCabe’s tendencies and who he was as a person. McCabe and Hanson’s relationship has been forged over the years through mutual respect and trust for one another.
“He was a voice for the staff in the locker room with players, some of which I recruited, but the majority of which I didn’t,” McCabe said. “In the locker room, I had an advocate for the way you wanted to build a program.”
“I tried to pull some weight with the guys that I knew on the team,” Hanson smiled. “It was shocking and exciting at the same time.”
You don’t expect to be coached by your high school coach in college. For Hanson, it’s not a bad thing because of the trust that the duo has built. That trust has led to success on and off of the court. Their relationship is something they want to see translate to other players on the team.
Alongside McCabe and Hanson, Grant Stubbs is a graduate of Liberty High School.
These three have been trying their best to bring players from across the globe to feel comfortable in Liberty. There are four players from different countries that have found their home in Liberty.
“We have a program that prides itself on local guys and being regional,” McCabe said. “We are a worldwide program. We will recruit the player that fits the culture of the school and of the program if they are six miles away in Liberty or if they are across the ocean in Africa.”
Fifth-year Heri Tshiyoyo is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Senior Jevaughn Ferguson is a native of the Bahamas, junior Mawutor Nogoson is from Ghana and freshman Kanukayi Gudza hails from England.
“Getting to know them and their different cultures has been cool,” Hanson said. “They have adjusted to Liberty pretty well. We try to take care of them here if they are here over the summer because not many go back home. My parents will bring them dinner and they are great people.”
The melting pot of the players among this team is fun to watch, but when they play unselfish basketball, which is this positive culture that McCabe has built, it makes it even better. The Cardinals begin a highly anticipated season that boasts one of their best rosters in recent memory. There is a positive feeling around campus that hasn’t been felt before, which excites this team.
“Especially after what we did at the end of the year last year,” Hanson said. “We are basically returning the same team; there is a lot of buzz around campus. There is pressure, but this is pressure that we want. It is a good thing.”
The first game of the season for Jewell basketball is on Friday, Nov. 11. The Cardinals will take on Davenport University in Hammond, Indiana for the GLIAC/GLVC Challenge. The home opener for Jewell hoops is Friday, Nov. 18 against Emporia State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.