Jewell's upset bid falls short

LIBERTY — William Jewell hosted one of the top teams in the country on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Cardinals faced No. 7 Indianapolis in a key Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup. Jewell gave the Greyhounds all they could, but a late run by the visitors allowed them to escape the Mabee Center with a 64-60 win.
“Oh, yeah,” William Jewell head coach Chris McCabe said when asked if this game was a missed opportunity.
The Cardinals and Greyhounds went back-and-forth all afternoon. Jewell led by three points with 15 minutes remaining in the game. A run by Indianapolis allowed them to take the lead for the rest of the contest.
Jewell hung around as they received a big spark off of the bench by redshirt freshman Eli Wingert. The forward from Blue Springs threw down two monster dunks within 2 minutes of each other. Jewell trailed by only one point when the Mabee Center exploded with applause in the final 3 minutes of play.
“He gave us a huge spark,” McCabe said. “They are a challenge to guard, but we were able to take advantage with different matchups because of Eli. His athleticism and feel for the game is really high.”
Following Wingert’s final dunk, Indianapolis proved why they are a top ten team in the nation. They went back-to-back possessions and nailed contested 3-pointers that pushed their lead to seven points with 2 minutes left in the game.
The upset bid fell short for the Cardinals as they could not make enough shots down the stretch. The guard duo of Jordan Jermain and Mason Alexander were excellent once again. Jermain scored a game-high 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Alexander finished with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting.
The Cardinals shot 40.4% from the field, 31% from behind the arc and 50% from the free-throw line. McCabe shared that the team just missed too many shots in crucial moments.
Jewell is currently in a tie for third place in the GLVC. They have a 10-7 conference record which is tied with Missouri-St. Louis. Three teams are close behind with 9-7 records.
The GLVC uses a point rating system to determine conference tournament seeding. The Cardinals are currently in second with 3.56 points out of the 13 team conference. The top eight teams make the conference tournament. McKendree is in ninth place in the point rating system, they are just .31 points off of Jewell.
Jewell goes on the road to face Quincy on Thursday, Feb. 16. They will follow that game by playing Illinois Springfield on Saturday, Feb. 18. The final game of regular season along with the final home game will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 when Jewell hosts Truman State.
“If we won this game, are they going to crown us champions? No,” McCabe shared. “The job is to manage your team and steer them the right way. I have a locker room full of guys that care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.