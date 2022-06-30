LIBERTY — A familiar face takes over as the head coach of the Liberty boys basketball team. Former head coach of the Liberty girl’s team, Joe Price, was announced as the head coach for the boy’s team earlier this year.
On March 9, longtime Liberty boy’s head coach Roger Stirtz announced he was stepping down. The announcement came as a surprise to Price, who shared when the news came out, he had a conversation with his wife about whether he should apply for the job.
Price spent four years as the girl’s coach for Blue Jays along and eight years prior as the boy’s assistant coach at Liberty North. Through all of that time Price said Stirtz’s leadership impacted the way he coaches.
“He has been a mentor to me and he has helped me out whenever I needed it,” Price said. “To take over for him is a huge honor. I can’t even explain how stoked I am about it.”
Price said he is excited and humbled to get the job, a job that feels like the beginning of a new program. The Blue Jays graduated nine seniors as Price inherits a team that will be fairly new to the varsity basketball scene.
“There’s a lot of shoes to fill, but that is what is exciting about it,” Price shared. “With a new coach, you are going to have some new philosophies on our offense and defense. When you have so many new faces coming up, you don’t have to break as many habits.”
As the former girl’s basketball coach, there will be even more togetherness between the boy’s and girl’s team at Liberty High School. Price plans to build on the foundation laid by Stirtz who was all about building and maintaining relationships between both squads. It’s a philosophy that led to success. Price hopes to do the same with his former assistant turned girl’s head coach, Zach Werner.
“It has never been the guys get priority, it’s a true partnership with the guys and the girls. With Coach Werner’s and I relationship, it is going to be really easy to carry on,” Price said. “I wish we could play guys/girls every night. It is a terrific atmosphere for them and for us. It is such a community builder.”
The basketball season is months away, but Price shared how impressed he has been with the work ethic of his young team this season. A characteristic that will hopefully translate to the regular season.
“They are ready to work and are excited for the opportunity,” Price said. “They have worked extremely hard this summer and I couldn’t be happier with the effort and attitude.”
