Kearney boys basketball return key starters under 1st-year head coach

KEARNEY — Kearney boys basketball seemed like it had a lot of moves this offseason, but eventually the team prepared for the 2020-21 season looking a lot like the group that took the court a season ago.
The Bulldogs moved quickly to promote assistant coach Dillon Starzl to head coach in June after his predecessor Kirk Stegeman accepted the same job with Winnetonka boys basketball in May.
By August, the team’s leading scorer, Brennan Watkins, announced his plans to attend a prep school in Massachusetts for his last year of high school in an effort to get more looks from a Division I program.
But Watkins took to Twitter in September to make another announcement, this time with an homage to Michael Jordan’s famous one-line press release when he returned to the NBA following a stint in minor league baseball: “I’m Back.”
Now he heads into the season able to keep his focus on the court as he’s committed to playing at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia.
The Bulldogs will adjust to playing a different style under Starzl, but otherwise will look a lot like the team that turned a 2-7 start around with a 10-7 stretch on the way to a district title game appearance.
Kearney will also have junior forward Ashton Holloway and senior guards Tyler Carr and Dawson Meinert. Holloway averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season while Carr and Meinert each added more than 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.
The Bulldogs will need to replace rotation players Ryan O’Connor, Weiland Dew and Jacob Stevens. The team will look to sophomore forward Keanon McNally and freshmen Davin Hanna and Manny Linthacum to give Kearney extra depth.
The Bulldogs started their season with a 75-55 win over St. Pius X on Nov. 24 before taking down Chillicothe 61-44 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to kickoff the Savannah Tournament.
