Kearney boys hoops cruises past Odessa 67-32

KEARNEY — Kearney boys basketball defeated Odessa 67-32 on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Odessa High School.
Senior guard Brennan Watkins continues his relentless scoring pace as notched 27 points on the strength of 4 of 8 3-pointers with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Junior forward Ashton Holloway also nearly had a double-double as he scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds along with two steals.
Senior guard Tyler Carr scored nine points with five rebounds, two assists and three of the team’s eight steals. Junior Braxon Breedlove added eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore center Keanon McNally protected the paint with three blocks to go along with his 4 points and three rebounds. Senior guard Drew Gentry and freshman guard Manny Linthacum scored 3 points and freshman guard Davin Hanna made two free throws to round out the Bulldogs' scoring.
The Bulldogs got back into the win column after facing their first loss after falling 71-49 against Platte County in the final of the Savannah Tournament on Dec. 5
Kearney (4-1) has postponed the team’s games this week through Friday, Dec. 18.
The Bulldogs’ next game on the schedule is the opening round of the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic. Kearney will be in the Patterson Division facing Park Hill South on Sunday, Dec. 27.
