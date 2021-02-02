Kearney boys hoops hits 2-game skid

KEARNEY — Kearney boys basketball suffered its first losing streak of the season as the team lost 61-41 against Raytown South Friday, Jan. 29 at Kearney High School.
The Bulldogs had trouble scoring against Raytown South, shooting just 32% from the field as a team. Senior guard Brennan Watkins led the way with 13 points while senior guard Tyler Carr finished with 12 points. Junior forward Ashton Holloway was just shy of a double-double with his 8-point, 10-rebound performance.
Kearney also faced a 57-55 setback against Winnetonka and former coach Kirk Stegeman on Jan. 22. Before that, the Bulldogs had started its five-game conference homestand with two huge wins in a back-to-back against rivals Smithville and previously top-10 ranked Platte County.
Now Kearney (10-6, 3-3 Suburban Blue) will get one more home game against Ruskin (5-11, 4-1 SB) 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 before hitting the road to face Platte County (12-3, 4-2 SB) 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 against a Pirates team looking for revenge for Jan. 20 loss.
