Kearney boys hoops undefeated heading into Savannah tourney final

KEARNEY — Kearney boys basketball keeps rolling to start the 2020-21 season.
The Bulldogs won their first three games, including two in the Savannah Tournament to reach the championship game. The team had not won its third game last season until over a month into the season.
Kearney dropped Chillicothe 61-44 on Monday, Dec. 1 before holding off Benton 45-41 two nights later.
The Bulldogs scored five first-half 3-pointers as they took a 36-23 lead into half against Chillicothe. Senior guard Brennan Watkins scored a game-high 35 points. Senior guard Drew Gentry scored 10 points and senior guard Tyler Carr added in 6 points. Gentry also tallied four rebounds and three steals.
Kearney had a tougher start against Benton.
The Bulldogs trailed 20-16 at halftime deficit and they found themselves down 9 points in the waning minutes of the third quarter before scraping their way back in the fourth quarter.
Watkins led all scorers again with 23 points. Junior Ashton Holloway added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Carr dropped in another 6 points.
Watkins only shot 4 of 14 from the field but he did most of his damage from the free-throw line with 15 of 17 in the game. The Bulldogs as a team shot 13 of 15 from the charity stripe in the final frame to finish with 19 of 25 in the game.
Kearney will face Platte County in the championship game 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Savannah High School.
