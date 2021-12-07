Kearney finished the Savannah Tournament in fourth place in the early portion of the basketball season. The Bulldogs started with a victory over Hogan Prep 47-36 for their first win of the season Nov. 29.
The Bulldogs were led in the first round by Ashton Holloway with 23 points in the game.
In the semifinals, the Bulldogs were met by a strong team in St. Joseph’s Benton. The Bulldogs fell 51-35 as Holloway scored 19 points.
“The Bulldogs got down early and could never recover from their slow start,” head coach Dillon Starzl said.
In the the third-place game, Kearney faced Maryville, but lost in a close battle 48-43.
“The Bulldogs struggled to score while the Spoofhounds came out and hit 10 three pointers,” Starzl said.
The Bulldogs were led again by Holloway with 13 points along with Manny Linthacum scoring 12 points. Kearney will be back in action against Winnetonka on Friday, Dec. 10, away from home.
