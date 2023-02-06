Kearney's Davin Hanna makes a runner on the baseline against Raytown South on Feb. 2. 

KEARNEY — When it rains, it pours. The Bulldogs (5-14) lost their seventh straight game as they were beaten by Raytown South on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Cardinals topped Kearney 62-45 in a frustrating loss for the Bulldogs.

Kearney started the game off well. They led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter as Cameron Webster made a tough 3-point shot in the closing minute of the period. In the second quarter, Raytown South found their groove. They went on a 24-8 run that lasted over 10 minutes of action. Pressure on the ball and turnovers allowed the Cardinals to score easy baskets.

