KEARNEY — When it rains, it pours. The Bulldogs (5-14) lost their seventh straight game as they were beaten by Raytown South on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Cardinals topped Kearney 62-45 in a frustrating loss for the Bulldogs.
Kearney started the game off well. They led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter as Cameron Webster made a tough 3-point shot in the closing minute of the period. In the second quarter, Raytown South found their groove. They went on a 24-8 run that lasted over 10 minutes of action. Pressure on the ball and turnovers allowed the Cardinals to score easy baskets.
“We got sped up a little bit and we could not handle their pressure,” Kearney head coach Dillon Starzl said. “We are right there with a lot of shots. We just have to come in and continue to get better. We have a month before districts starts. We have got to see what kind of team that we can be in a month.”
In the second half, Kearney could not mount a come back. Kearney’s Davin Hanna led the team with 14 points and Harvey Sayon added eight points. While Kearney was on defense, Raytown South passed the ball well and slowed the tempo, especially with their lead in the second half.
Starzl explained that he did not want to change anything on the defensive end from the usual man-to-man defense to a zone. Starzl shared that it would not have mattered because the Cardinals would have still found a way to burn some clock against a zone defense.
“We were picking them up full-court from the start so we could try to speed them up a little bit,” Starzl said. “I stray away from zone because I like to be tough and go man-to-man. I thought we could be tough enough to guard them straight up.”
The Bulldogs last win came against Guadalupe Centers in their home tournament on Jan. 10. In their next game, Kearney goes on the road to meet Excelsior Springs (5-15) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
