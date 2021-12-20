PLATTE CITY — On a Friday night, nothing seemed to go right for Kearney and everything went the right way for Platte County as the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs 66-39.
Kearney was coming off a close loss to Liberty North two nights prior as coach Dillon Starzl shared that his team just wasn’t in the right mindset to play against a talented Platte County team.
“I don’t know if we thought we could just roll the basketball out and beat them,” Starzl said. “But, we kept emphasizing that that’s not the case and it showed that we can’t do that.”
The Bulldogs tried going inside and were thwarted multiple times as leading scorer Ashton Holloway was only able to score five total points. To make matters worse, Holloway fouled out as the fouls kept racking up for Kearney.
It seemed as every call was going against the Bulldogs as they accumulated 13 total team fouls, but the Pirates were called for 15 fouls. It was the fouls against Kearney that just came at the wrong time that really hurt.
To make matters worse, at the end of the half, Kearney was called for a technical foul as the coaching staff exited the floor to the locker room. Something was said in the direction of the officials to make them call the technical. The coaching staff was upset with a no-call that didn’t go in favor of the Bulldogs in the final seconds.
“We are trying to figure out what the definition of playing hard is,” Starzl said. “Some of us think we are playing hard and we’re not.”
A bright spot came in the beginning of the second quarter as Kearney tried to chip away at the Pirates lead. Sophomore David Hanna got into the lane on three straight possessions using a pick and roll style offense. He made two layups and got fouled to send him to the free throw line. The young core of the Bulldogs is still a work in process, but Starzl has been pleased with their development.
“We have to continue to get tougher and we told them in there,” Starzl said. “We have to work together and figure out how to be 40 points better than PC from this moment.”
The Bulldogs will return to action in the opening round of the William Jewell Holliday Classic against Blue Springs on Monday, Dec. 27.
