PLATTE CITY — Smithville and Kearney will meet for the fifth time on Friday, March 3. The Warriors and Bulldogs will square off in the Class 5 District 8 Basketball Semifinals hosted by Platte County. Tip-off time is slated for 7 p.m. as the winner fights for a district title and the loser’s season comes to a close.
The Warriors needed a final second basket to earn them a spot in the district semifinals. Smithville narrowly escaped an upset against Lincoln College Prep on Wednesday, March 1. The Warriors won by a final score of 53-52 as senior Caleb Donnell made a last second layup for the win.
There’s a reason they call it March Madness.Rebound and @caleb_donnell1 called game. Unreal. Notched our 20th win—only the second time in school history that we’ve had back to back 20 win seasons.Special group. Special memory. #USpic.twitter.com/kPufuGqBkl
Smithville was not at their best as they shot just 23% from the field and 20% from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors also turned the ball over 17 times, but the magical thing about this time of year is that a win is a win. The Warriors did enough to move on.
For Kearney, they defeated Winnetonka on the road by a final score of 62-43 in the first round of the district tournament on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Griffins were tied at 23 at halftime, but a second-half explosion of points gave Kearney the win. They outscored Winnetonka 37-18 in the second half.
Bulldogs get the win vs Tonka in the first round of districts! Tonight’s DOG of the game goes to Junior point guard Davin Hanna. Davin poured in 29 points along with taking 4 charges! Davin broke our season total charge record with now 18 charges on the year! pic.twitter.com/fN2XOO78fe
This will be the fifth time that Smithville and Kearney will match up on the hardwood. The series is tied 2-2 as the Bulldogs won the first two match-ups. Smithville won their last two games against Kearney. The Warriors have lost just once since Jan. 13. Kearney has found a groove as they have won four of their last six games.
