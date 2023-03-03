PLATTE CITY — Smithville and Kearney will meet for the fifth time on Friday, March 3. The Warriors and Bulldogs will square off in the Class 5 District 8 Basketball Semifinals hosted by Platte County. Tip-off time is slated for 7 p.m. as the winner fights for a district title and the loser’s season comes to a close.

The Warriors needed a final second basket to earn them a spot in the district semifinals. Smithville narrowly escaped an upset against Lincoln College Prep on Wednesday, March 1. The Warriors won by a final score of 53-52 as senior Caleb Donnell made a last second layup for the win.

Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Caleb Donnell made the game winning shot to send the Warriors to the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals. 
Kearney Basketball

Kearney’s Cameron Webster knocked down key 3-pointers against Smithville earlier in the year. 

