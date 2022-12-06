SAVANNAH — The Bulldogs (2-2) used a quick start to take an early lead over the Warriors (1-2) in the third-place game of the Savannah Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kearney defeated Smithville 57-52 in the first matchup of the Highway 92 matchup. This was the first in a possible five times that these two programs could meet this season.
Kearney led 18-9 at the end of the first half. The Warriors were without four players due to injury. While they were short-handed, they still gave Kearney all they had in this game. Smithville’s star player, Ryker Edwards, was not in the lineup due to an injury sustained in the semifinals of the tournament.
The Bulldogs held onto their lead throughout the game as Smithville tried to make a furious comeback in the fourth quarter. Kearney shot 40% from the field and 48% from behind the 3-point line. Kearney’s Davin Hanna led the team with 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting and 3-for-5 from deep. He also dished out six assists in the win. His 12 points and six assists led all players in the game.
Smithville was led by Toby Ford and Jake Shaffer. The duo scored 12 points each to pace Smithville. Kearney turned the ball over 14 times while Smithville turned it over just seven times in the game. But, it was the Bulldogs’ effectiveness from behind the 3-point line that was the main difference on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors will face St. Pius X at home Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Bulldogs will meet William Chrisman at home on Tuesday.
