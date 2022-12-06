Kearney vs Smithville basketball

Kearney's Davin Hanna led the team in points and assists on Saturday, Dec. 3. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SAVANNAH — The Bulldogs (2-2) used a quick start to take an early lead over the Warriors (1-2) in the third-place game of the Savannah Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kearney defeated Smithville 57-52 in the first matchup of the Highway 92 matchup. This was the first in a possible five times that these two programs could meet this season.

Kearney led 18-9 at the end of the first half. The Warriors were without four players due to injury. While they were short-handed, they still gave Kearney all they had in this game. Smithville’s star player, Ryker Edwards, was not in the lineup due to an injury sustained in the semifinals of the tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.