KEARNEY — Outside of the basketball coach's office in Kearney there is a list that shows the shooting stats from practice for every Kearney basketball player. The list is a way of holding accountability, but also a way of motivating players. The amount of shots that are being taken throughout the day is staggering, and all of that hard work paid off Dec. 8.

The Bulldogs defeated St. Pius X 66-62 in double overtime. They needed clutch shooting and precise free-throws to fend off the Warriors and they delivered. Juniors Davin Hanna and Manny Linthacum went for a combined 7-for-16 from behind the 3-point mark. Hanna ended with a team-high 16 points and hauled in six rebounds.

