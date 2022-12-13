KEARNEY — Outside of the basketball coach's office in Kearney there is a list that shows the shooting stats from practice for every Kearney basketball player. The list is a way of holding accountability, but also a way of motivating players. The amount of shots that are being taken throughout the day is staggering, and all of that hard work paid off Dec. 8.
The Bulldogs defeated St. Pius X 66-62 in double overtime. They needed clutch shooting and precise free-throws to fend off the Warriors and they delivered. Juniors Davin Hanna and Manny Linthacum went for a combined 7-for-16 from behind the 3-point mark. Hanna ended with a team-high 16 points and hauled in six rebounds.
“Coach Starzl is giving us gym time and getting on the gun and shooting open shots,” Hanna said.
The game pitted two coaches familiar with one another against each other. Kearney head coach Dillon Starzl played college basketball at Northwest Missouri State from 2010 to 2014. During that stretch, the Bearcats had Christian Phelps on staff. Phelps then become a graduate assistant and is now head coach at St. Pius X.
“He went to Northwest with us and he was our Bearcat basketball manager. He is implementing a lot of the same stuff,” Starzl said. “The same stuff that we preach, he does a great job with that program.”
The Warriors started the game strong with one of their best players, Grant Redd. He was able to find his spots and make jump shot after jump shot. The Kearney defense figure it out late in the game as the Bulldogs' defense honed in on him.
“Cameron Webster came out and limited Grant Redd’s shot attempts and he played some good defense on him,” Linthacum said.
A key play to close out the third quarter came from Webster, a junior. He received the ball from Hanna at the low block. Webster took the contact and nailed the layup for the foul and basket as the horn blared. The game was tied at 34 at the end of the third quarter.
End Q3: Kearney 34-34 St. Pius X@CamWebster24 with the and-1 with seconds remaining on the clock to end the quarter.Great game so far as the two teams go back and forth. pic.twitter.com/H3wzyziftP
In the fourth quarter, Linthacum nailed a huge 3-point shot to give Kearney a 43-38 lead. But, the Bulldogs' offense went ice cold as they scored one point in the final four minutes of action. They went 1-for-4 from the free-throw line during that stretch.
The Warriors tied the game off of a layup in closing seconds at 44 apiece. The final shot didn’t fall and the two teams went to overtime tied 44-44.
In overtime, Hanna nailed two 3-point shots to give Kearney the lead at 53-51. A foul by the Bulldogs in the middle of the floor gave St. Pius X a chance to tie the game with 17 seconds remaining. They knocked the pair of free throws down and a second overtime was needed.
The Kearney offense found its stride in double overtime. The Bulldogs were able to knock down long jump shots and score from inside the lane. Kearney was efficient from the free-throw line as they put away the Warriors by winning in two overtime periods.
This is Starzl’s third year as head coach of Kearney basketball. This is also his first-ever win in overtime for the Bulldogs. He was 0-6 when his team hit the extra period, but the monkey is finally off of his back.
“It’s our time to win those close games. It feels so good to win an overtime game,” he said. “It feels good for the guys and we gutted one out. I thought we battled for 40 minutes tonight.”
The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum rolling as they face Liberty North Tuesday, Dec. 13.
