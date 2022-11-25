KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ basketball season is right around the corner. Kearney returns key players to the team and some younger players are expected to suit up in a competitive conference this season.
Head coach Dillon Starzl explained that there have been some challenges to start off the season. The difference in time tables for different players is a perfect example. Some players on his roster were there from the beginning and some players joined the team late due to the playoff run by the football team. There was one underlying characteristic that all of his players showed in the jamboree on Thursday, Nov. 17.
“We pulled a lot of positives from it. We didn’t have to coach effort and when you don’t have to coach effort, you can start looking at the little things and continue to build,” the coach said. “We came out and we competed. We pushed the ball a little bit and got the ball inside.”
Last year, Kearney’s offense flowed through forward Ashton Holloway, who now plays college basketball at Park University. Opposing defenses knew that the ball would go to him in key spots. This year, Kearney doesn’t have one single player, they have lots of players that can be the leading scorer.
Point guard Davin Hanna also impressed many last year as a sophomore. This year, Hanna will be asked to score more and lead the team as a junior. Hanna averaged just under 8 points per game last year.
The Bulldogs have two seniors in Carter Prather and Braxton Page. These two will be asked to score more this season, but they should come into this year with confidence as they played in key moments for the Bulldogs. Junior Manny Linthacum was a good spot-up shooter for the Bulldogs, too.
“Now it could be anyone’s night, that’s exciting. We could have multiple people averaging double figures,” Starzl said. “We are deeper than we have ever been and that’s exciting to coach.”
The Bulldogs finished 8-18 last season. That mark included four overtime losses. Kearney lost six games by double figures, which included a seven-point loss to Smithville in the opening round of the district tournament last spring.
“We were right there, I felt like that every game was competitive,” Starzl said. “That’s what we tell these guys, we just have to keep being competitive. I don’t think a lot of teams have us on their radar and I like it that way.”
The Bulldogs will look to upset and shock some teams this season as they look for a deep postseason run with a well-rounded squad. Kearney’s first home game will be against William Chrisman on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
