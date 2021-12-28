LIBERTY— When the ball is whipping around the court, Kearney is a dangerous team. They proved it in their 51-38 win over St. Joseph Central on Tuesday afternoon in the William Jewell Holiday Classic.
Kearney started strong as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was their ability to recognize the defense and move the ball around the perimeter that led to easy shots. Head coach Dillon Starzl applauded his team’s efforts especially on the shooting end where the Bulldogs made a season high 7-14 from the three point line.
“We played really well, we shot the ball really well,” Starzl said. “We were getting wide open, kick out threes. That’s what we preach.”
Central was able to keep it close as the Bulldogs led by 5 points heading into the locker room. Kearney’s methodical passing and long possessions is exactly what they wanted on offense. They controlled the tempo throughout the game as they were able to find their shot.
This was evident as the Bulldogs came onto the floor in the third quarter. Kearney started the quarter on a 9-2 run that featured a Manny Linthacum three pointer, a shot inside the lane by Davin Hanna and a couple of baskets by Ashton Holloway.
“We are coming together finally, the chemistry is starting to flow,” Holloway said. “We haven’t played with each other for a long time, but it feels good in the locker room to get a win.”
The quarter ended with a perfect play by the Bulldogs, a play that they have been working on all season long. Holloway was double teamed down low and he found a wide one Braxton Page for the long two point shot. Holloway’s vision to find the open man was huge in the victory as he ended with five assists.
“They started doubling Ashton there in the post, we preach either cut or be ready to shoot,” Starzl said. “Braxton was ready to shoot and knocked that thing down. That’s what we need to continue to work on and improve at.”
End Q3: KHS 41-27 SJCJust perfection on the final play for the Bulldogs as Braxton Page drills the shot after a nice pass from Holloway as he’s double teamed!Great passage of play by Kearney! pic.twitter.com/oIJGRvQgkw— Liam (@liamkeating7) December 28, 2021
Sophomores have been a major factor to Kearney this year as Starzl has had to teach his younger players the ropes. One player, Hanna, has shined in his role as the starting point guard. He’s been seeing the floor really well and has been able to start the offense on the right note especially against Central. Holloway has taken notice of Hanna’s early success.
“Davin has a fire in him and he’s willing to work hard,” Holloway said. “He’s coachable so the big thing for him is to continue to be like that.”
In the fourth quarter, Kearney was undeterred by Central’s full court press as they were able to make some easy baskets. Holloway was huge for the Bulldogs down the stretch. He finished the game with 23 points on 8-16 shooting while adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The win against Central snaps a three game losing streak that saw Kearney play some tough teams in Liberty North, Platte County and Blue Springs. But, after the win against Central, confidence is high inside the Bulldogs’ locker room. Kearney will play in the fifth place game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic against Ray-Pec on Thursday.
“Every win is exciting, we are always excited about every win we can get,” Starzl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.