KANSAS CITY — Two local standout basketball players made their marks in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Tournament. Liberty High School graduate from 2020 and current University of Central Missouri player Olivia Nelson and 2022 Liberty grad and Northwest Missouri State’s Bennett Stirtz were named to the MIAA All-Tournament team.

Olivia Nelson

Olivia Nelson was named to the MIAA All-Tournament team on Sunday, March 5. 

Nelson guided the Jennies to the MIAA Conference Championship game where UCM lost to Missouri Southern 78-63. Nelson averaged 13 points per game during the tournament. Her biggest highlight was scoring 20 points in the semifinal win over Fort Hays State on Saturday, March 4.

Bennett Stirtz

Bennett Stirtz was named to the MIAA All-Tournament team on Sunday, March 5. 

