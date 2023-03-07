KANSAS CITY — Two local standout basketball players made their marks in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Tournament. Liberty High School graduate from 2020 and current University of Central Missouri player Olivia Nelson and 2022 Liberty grad and Northwest Missouri State’s Bennett Stirtz were named to the MIAA All-Tournament team.
Nelson guided the Jennies to the MIAA Conference Championship game where UCM lost to Missouri Southern 78-63. Nelson averaged 13 points per game during the tournament. Her biggest highlight was scoring 20 points in the semifinal win over Fort Hays State on Saturday, March 4.
Stirtz led Northwest Missouri State to a conference title as he had a team-high 20 points against Central Oklahoma in the championship game. The Bearcats went on to win 61-53 thanks to Stirtz’ outstanding play, which included a rim-rocking dunk.
Nelson will lead Central Missouri into the NCAA Tournament. The Jennies will face Minnesota State in Duluth in the NCAA Central Region first round. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
Stirtz and the Bearcats will meet Southern Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Northwest Missouri State will be the hosts for the Central Region. The opening round game will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.