LIBERTY — An interesting and exciting season is on the horizon for Liberty basketball. The Blue Jays graduated the majority of their roster last year and with the retirement of head coach Roger Stirtz, the Blue Jays will be led by a new coach.
In April, Joe Price was named head coach of the Blue Jays. Price was the former girls’ basketball coach. The first few weeks have been new for him, but the familiarity with the players due to his involvement with the high school has offered an easy transition.
“These guys are inexperienced when it comes to high school basketball, but a lot of them play AAU ball. They play a lot of basketball,” he said. “The transition has been pretty easy. I had a similar situation last year with the girls’ team being very young. That helped prepare me a little bit.”
Many on Price’s roster will be new to the varsity team as he sports only two seniors, Jackson Branstetter and Kai Bennett. The speed of this squad along with their shooting ability is something to look out for, according to Bennett. The senior played in all 28 games for the Blue Jays last season.
“I think that we are really athletic, we are going to be on the ground for every loose ball,” Bennett said. “That’s our kind of team, we are going to base our performance off of how well we are with energy and intensity.”
Junior Edric Binagi and junior Kale Mortimer are key players that Price is excited to see blossom this year. The two will provide a spark to the offense with their speed and quickness. They will also show off their length on the defensive end of the floor.
“Coach Baker and Coach Champ have been huge with the transition,” Price said of his coaching staff. “The guys already know them well and they have just been huge in making this easy.”
The change in coaches has not been that different, Bennett said. Different personalities and ways of interacting with players are always something that is going to take time to learn, but Price has made the transition as seamless as possible.
“They are both competitors, both are winners,” Bennett said. “Coach Price has really good accolades to back up his coaching and experience. The guys that we have now have settled in well. I’m feeling very good about it.”
The Blue Jays kick off their season in the 58th annual Republic Tournament. They face one of the best teams in Arkansas on Thursday, Dec. 1. Liberty will battle Bentonville in the opening game of the season.
