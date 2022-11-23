LIBERTY — An interesting and exciting season is on the horizon for Liberty basketball. The Blue Jays graduated the majority of their roster last year and with the retirement of head coach Roger Stirtz, the Blue Jays will be led by a new coach.

In April, Joe Price was named head coach of the Blue Jays. Price was the former girls’ basketball coach. The first few weeks have been new for him, but the familiarity with the players due to his involvement with the high school has offered an easy transition.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.