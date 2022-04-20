LIBERTY — It was announced on Wednesday, April 20, that Joe Price will be the new head coach for the Liberty boys basketball team.
Price is transitioning from being the Liberty girls head basketball coach. With the girls team for the past four years, Price’s accolades included leading the team to district championships in 2021 and 2020.
When Liberty North began its program in 2010, Price was the first boys varsity assistant to the basketball team, which saw the Eagles reach two state final fours.
Price replaces Roger Stirtz, who stepped down following the team’s final game of the year, a loss to Staley in the district final.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
