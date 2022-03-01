LIBERTY — The Blue Jays opened their postseason play with a decisive victory over their crosstown rival, Liberty North, on Saturday, Feb. 26. Liberty earned the 48-35 win over the Eagles in the opening round of the Class 6 District 8 tournament.
Liberty’s Luke Stubbs was crucial in the victory as he opened the first quarter with strong shooting. Stubbs came off of screens hard while also beating Liberty North players off of the dribble as he finished the first quarter with nine points.
“They were super physical and didn’t really let us have anything in the paint,” Stubbs said. “So, it was all firing from the outside.”
The Blue Jays ended the first quarter with a 12-4 lead. But, Liberty North mounted a comeback in the second quarter as they used their physicality to push their rival around. The Eagles were led in scoring by Melvin Laster II and Javon Smith. The two big men were big time in the post as Laster finished with 13 points and Smith scored eight.
“I thought Javon and Melvin really stepped up and I was really proud of their effort,” head coach Cy Musser said. “I thought our guys competed, but they made it really hard for us.”
In the beginning of the third quarter, Liberty held Liberty North scoreless for the first couple of minutes as they pushed the lead to double digits. Bennett Stirtz was impressive as he was able to score inside the lane which included a massive breakaway dunk. Stirtz finished with 16 while Stubbs led all scorers with 17.
Liberty’s head coach Roger Stirtz shared that his team played well, but if they want their season to continue, more players have to score for the Blue Jays.
“We have to have more guys step up,” Roger Stirtz said. “We need to get that third guy going. We had guys that got looks, the ball just didn’t fall.”
With a 14-point lead, Liberty played beautiful basketball while using their free-flowing offense to keep the ball away from Liberty North while searching for the best possible shot. But, it was the defense that secured the win for Liberty as they have been focusing on ball-screen defense in practice over the past week.
“The screeners defense and not letting them go baseline and fighting over the screen,” Stubbs said. “They have big dudes so it’s tough to get over screens.”
The final horn blared and Liberty was named the victor of the opening round. For the Eagles, their season comes to an end, but Musser shared how proud he was of his team this season.
“It was emotional at times,” Musser shared about the feelings in the locker room. “It’s also pretty cool. It’s all about the memories and learning. There was a lot of cool things we did with this group. The farther we get away from tonight, the more they are going to remember.”
The Blue Jays will face off against North Kansas City in the semifinals of the district tournament on Tuesday, March 1. To win the district, it is going to come down to the defensive end for the Blue Jays.
“What I like about our guys is that, things didn’t click offensively, but they did not let that carry over onto the defensive end,” Stirtz said. “I thought everyone did a really nice job defensively.”
