Liberty boys basketball crushes Fort Osage 89-33

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball got off to a hot start in its season opener with a 89-33 win over Fort Osage Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Liberty High School.
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Blue Jays while also picking up seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Liberty had three other double-digits scorers with junior guard Luke Stubbs (16), senior guard Javin Shaw (15) and senior guard Javion Byers (11) leading the way.
Byers, who was the team’s leading returning scorer from a season ago, was a perfect 5 for 5 on field goal attempts in the second half as he added three steals, two assists and two rebounds in a game that did not need him to take a single shot through the team’s dominant 55-17 first-half performance.
The Blue Jays got 6 points each from senior guard Ruben Mendoza, junior forward Spencer Blaine and junior big man Dylan Gormont, who also added six rebounds with three coming on the offense end of the floor.
Junior guard Palmer Holst led the team in rebounds with nine while also adding 5 points and one assist.
Liberty (1-0) will take on Lawrence Free State (Kansas) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at home before starting the Liberty North Tournament with a first round matchup against Olathe East 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Liberty North High School.
