Liberty boys basketball keep up hot offense in 2 wins last week

LIBERTY — The Liberty boys basketball team rattled off two double-digit victories to start the new year.
The Blue Jays beat Lee’s Summit North 76-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and took down Blue Springs South 65-51 on Friday, Jan. 8.
Liberty topped 70 points for the eighth time in its first 11 contests with the team’s win over the Broncos.
Senior guard Javion Byers led the way with 21 points on 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line. He also put the number three into the stat line for each of the rebounds, assists and steals categories.
Junior guards Luke Stubbs and Bennett Stirtz were next up with Stubbs scoring 14 points and Stirtz scoring 11 points. Stubbs rounded out his numbers with a team-high six rebounds while Stirtz had five rebounds, five assists and a block.
Senior guard Javin Shaw added eight points, three rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Addison Smith was near perfect in his limited minutes as he scored six points after nailing both of his 3-point attempts.
Stirtz stepped up as the top scorer and rebounder in the win over the Jaguars, scoring 21 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Shaw added 11 points while Byers dropped in 10 points.
Stubbs contributed eight points along with five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Kellen Goodwin delivered six points and five rebounds.
The Blue Jays come out firing on offense this week after falling 47-46 against Raymore-Peculiar Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the championship game of the Holley Division at the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic.
Liberty (9-2, 3-0 Suburban Gold) will host Park Hill Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Liberty High School before getting a chance for revenge against the Panthers in a conference play Friday, Jan 15 at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.