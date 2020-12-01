LIBERTY — The Liberty boys basketball team will look a little different as it enters the 2020 season trying to repeat as district champions and return to the state tournament for the fourth time in five years.
The Blue Jays will need to replace a few key seniors and a lot of frontcourt production to do so.
Liberty will no longer have the presence of all-state forward Grant Stubbs, who now plays just down the road at William Jewell College in Liberty. His near double-double average of 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds leaves along with fellow big man Peyton Steenstra and guard Jermaine Booker.
Blue Jays head coach Roger Stirtz, who will be coaching his 22nd season on the Liberty sideline, will still have his lead scoring guard in senior Javion Byers, who averaged 9.9 points last season.
Senior forward Kellen Goodwin will likely make up some of the output lost from Stubbs’ departure, although he was already a key contributor with his 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds during his junior campaign.
The Blue Jays will also return junior Bennett Stirtz, junior Luke Stubbs and senior Ruben Mendoza who will look to carve out bigger roles this season alongside Byers in the back court and on the wing.
Liberty will get started with its season home opener 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 game against Fort Osage and will get its first taste of tournament action during the Liberty North Tournament with a first round game against Basehor-Linwood (Kansas) 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Liberty North High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.