Liberty boys hoops beat Liberty North in district semis

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball completed a three-game sweep of their matchups with crosstown rival Liberty North this season.
The Jays beat the Eagles 54-39 in the Missouri Class 6 District 15 semifinals on Tuesday, March 2 at Liberty High School.
The game stayed close during the first quarter as Liberty held a 10-8 lead, but Jays stretched that margin out to 26-20 by halftime. It was all Liberty in the second half as they increased the advantage to double-digits by the start of the fourth quarter.
Liberty junior guard Luke Stubbs finished things off in the final frame as he scored 9 of his game-high 19 points.
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz and senior guard Javion Byers did the rest of the work on offense as Stirtz scored 14 points and Byers scored 13 points.
Stirtz flirted with a triple-double as he added 12 rebounds and seven assists to go along with three steals and two blocks. Byers contributed three rebounds and three steals.
Liberty will face Truman 7 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Liberty High School in the district championship game.
