Liberty boys hoops extends win streak to 7, in driver's seat for conference crown

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball extends its win streak to seven games as the Blue Jays take control of the Suburban Gold conference entering the final week of the regular season.
The Blue Jays started by beating Park Hill 73-52 on Feb. 12, a blowout victory to take the top spot in the conference away from the Trojans.
They followed up on Feb. 16 with a 73-42 dismantling of Raymore-Peculiar, one of the other two teams to get a victory over Liberty this season. Liberty finished off a season sweep of crosstown rival Liberty North with a 62-39 win Friday, Feb. 19.
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz led the way against Park Hill by scoring a game-high 21 points to go along with eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
Senior guard Javion Byers scored 17 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. Senior guard Javin Shaw shot 2 of 3 from 3-pointer range as he scored 12 points.
Junior guard Luke Stubbs contributed 9 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Kellen Goodwin added 6 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
Liberty will close out the regular season with two road games, heading to Blue Springs 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 before taking on Blue Springs South 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Jays, who are the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Class 5 District 16 bracket, will host either Liberty North or Fort Osage in the district semifinals Tuesday, March 2 at Liberty High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.