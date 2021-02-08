Liberty boys hoops secure two blowout victories, winning 4th in a row

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball won two games last week to win the team’s fourth straight game.
The Blue Jays beat Lee’s Summit West 73-49 on the road Tuesday, Feb. 2 before taking down Lee’s Summit North 73-52 at home Friday, Feb. 5. The team has won its last three games by at least 16 points, which is Liberty’s ninth such victory and 11th double-digit win through 20 games.
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz led the way against Lee’s Summit West, leading the team in points with 23 and rebounds with 11. Stirtz also had two in each of the assists, steals and blocks categories.
Senior guard Javion Byers led the team in assists with four in that game while scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Junior guard Luke Stubbs added 15 points and seven rebounds. Stubbs rose above that performance in the next outing against Lee’s Summit North when he scored 17 points, leading the team for the third time this season. He also had a team-high three steals to pace a group that stole the ball nine times in the game.
Stirtz led the team in assists against Mustangs with six while contributing 16 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Spencer Blaine cracked double-digits in scoring for the first time this season by shooting 80% from the field and draining 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Byers struggled to find his shot as he went 3 of 9 from the field and 2 of 7 from beyond the arc on the way to 8 points. He rounded out his stat line by securing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Senior guard Javin Shaw shot 40% from 3-point range to go along with his two rebounds and two assists.
Senior forward Kellen Goodwin reached double digits in scoring for the third time in four games and was one rebound shy of recording his third double-double of the season with his 11-point, 9-rebound performance. Goodwin added a steal and a block on the defensive end of the floor.
Liberty (16-4, 7-1 Suburban Gold) enters a two-game road stretch where the Blue Jays will face Blue Springs South (9-8, 6-3 SG) Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Blue Springs South High School before heading to Park Hill (14-2, 8-1 SG) Friday, Feb. 12 at Park Hill High School.
That latter matchup will be the third and final regular season opportunity to beat the Trojans after Liberty lost 67-57 on Dec. 11 and 52-46 on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.